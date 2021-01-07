Talented singer and Swangz Avenue boss Benon Mugumbya has been appointed as a member of the Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board.

The renown entrepreneur shared the update about his appointment on the Swangz Avenue Facebook page, with a photo of himself shaking hands with the Katikiiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga.

Basing on the information reaching us, Benon will be in charge of promoting Tourism in Buganda using art and entertainment, a field that he is well varsed with.

His appointment is believed to breath new life and also bring about refreshing ideas that will see the Buganda tourism industry rise and also attract more tourists in the country.

Join us Congratulate our very own Benon Mugumbya upon being appointed Board Member of the Buganda Heritage & Tourism Board Swangz Avenue

Congratulations Benon!