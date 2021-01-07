Patrick Kanyomozi joins the growing list of public figures who are attacking Bebe Cool for exposing the travel details of Bobi Wine’s family.

Bebe Cool shared photos and travel information belonging to Bobi Wine’s family as they flew out of the country on Wednesday.

The viral photos were shared on the evening of Wednesday 6th January, ahead of the general elections which are slated for 14th January 2021.

According to Kanyomozi, Bebe should have known the danger in sharing the personal details of Bobi’s family members on social media.

Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool are renown nemeses (courtesy photo)

“Bebe Cool as a parent I expected you to know how dangerous it is to post personal details of someone’s family on social media. That’s too much hate!” Kanyomozi noted.

He also encouraged the Gagamel singer to focus on bettering himself without Bobi in the picture because they are no longer at the same level.

You can be successful and happy where Bobi left you, he was destined for greater things. That’s life man, we can’t all be at the same level. Patrick Kanyomozi to Bebe Cool

Patrick Kanyomozi is a renown media personality, Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) President, and husband to Capital FM presenter Lucky Mbabazi Kanyomozi.

About Bebe Cool’s tweet:

On Wednesday, photos believed to be of Bobi Wine’s children at Entebbe International Airport made rounds on social media.

Bobi’s critics used the opportunity to taunt him, questioning why his family is “fleeing” the country just days before the general elections.

Bobi’s most renown nemesis Bebe Cool ran to his social media accounts where he posted the viral photos and the caption:

I feel bad for Eddie Mutwe and Nubian Lee’s children as in who will protect them while their parents are in jail. Anyway safe travels travellers. Bebe Cool

Bebe has since come under fire from many of his critics including renown public figures and fellow celebrities.

They blame him for attacking innocent children and making them a topic in his own personal battles against Bobi Wine.