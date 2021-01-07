Zari Hassan’s son Raphael Ssemwanga, in an Instagram live video on Wednesday, confessed his love for gents and finding fellow men more attractive than women.

Ugandan SA-based socialite, businesswoman and influencer Zari Hassan a.k.a The Bosslady returns to the spotlight.

This time it’s something to do with her son Rafael Ssemwanga whom she had with the late Ivan Ssemwanga.

A video that is making rounds on different social media platforms shows Raphael confessing how he finds men more attractive than women.

It is not the first time Raphael is coming out to express his sexuality and belonging to the LGBT community.

In the Instagram video, Raphael notes that it took him sometime to realise his preferences and he knows he will be judged for his decisions.

I took some time, I was thinking every time, and I think I like gents. You guys might judge me, you might think it’s not who I am, but in my heart, I see gents attractive and not females but that’s just what it is. Raphael Ssemwanga

Watch Raphael Ssemwanga speak out on his sexuality below (Video Credit: Campus Cam)