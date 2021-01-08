The Government Citizen’s Interaction Centre (GCIC) at Uganda’s ministry of ICT has confirmed the availability of the Uchaguzi election information app on both the Apple and Android app stores.
The Uchaguzi digital platform is meant to ensure that there is access to information on electoral and voter education, and provide a civic education platform that will bridge the electoral knowledge gap.
The project that is not affiliated with any political party was funded by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, a German political foundation closely associated with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
The information on the platform is sourced from the Electoral Commission and displayed on the Uchaguzi digital assets in an easy-to-access format.
At the moment, one can access the civic education platform by going to uchaguzi.go.ug or downloading the apps from the iOS or Android app stores.
Explore more:
- Uchaguzi is a mobile and web based application that is designed to ease access to information on Uganda’s forthcoming general elections 2021 and assist citizens in making choices of leaders they wish to vote for . It is chiefly designed to educate voters and sensitize citizens on the electoral process. It can be accessed using this link www.Uchaguzi.go.ug
- The Uchaguzi WhatsApp Elections Chatbot is an automated messaging service that will allow Ugandans to get answers to the most common questions about the General Elections 24 hours a day. All the information on the Chatbot will be syndicated across to the citizen’s app as well social media to maintain consistency in the messaging.
- The Chatbot will also be purposeful in sending urgent electoral messages to all Ugandans who will opt-in for the service. Since WhatsApp is the most widely used messaging platform in the world, the impact this will have on the Ugandan election will be enormous and can potentially cover as many as 15 million voters.