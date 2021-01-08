The Government Citizen’s Interaction Centre (GCIC) at Uganda’s ministry of ICT has confirmed the availability of the Uchaguzi election information app on both the Apple and Android app stores.

The Uchaguzi digital platform is meant to ensure that there is access to information on electoral and voter education, and provide a civic education platform that will bridge the electoral knowledge gap.

The project that is not affiliated with any political party was funded by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, a German political foundation closely associated with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

The information on the platform is sourced from the Electoral Commission and displayed on the Uchaguzi digital assets in an easy-to-access format.

At the moment, one can access the civic education platform by going to uchaguzi.go.ug or downloading the apps from the iOS or Android app stores.

