NBS TV’s UnCut presenter Isaac Kawalya, better known as Kayz, shares the heartbreaking news about the passing on of his mother.

The information of the passing on of Kayz’s mother was announced by his close friend and fellow media personality Daniel Isaac Katende alias Kasuku via his social media platforms.

Guys on a very sad note, Kayz (NBS TV UNCUT) has lost his mom this morning a few minutes ago. It is a terrible morning for him. Kasuku

The details about the cause of his mom’s death have not yet been established but we will keep you posted once we are fed with the information plus the burial arrangements.

For now we pray that the good Lord strengthens Kayz and his family in this trying moment.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!