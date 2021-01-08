Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s close friend Nubian Li, born Ali Bukenya, and his personal bodyguard Edward Ssebuffu alias Eddie Mutwe are set to appear before the Court Martial today for further hearing of their charges.

This comes hot on the heels of their transfer to Makindye Military Barracks on Thursday 7th January, 2020.

Musician Nubian Li and Eddy Mutwe, personal bodyguard to NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, will appear before the Court Martial. This comes after they were transferred to Makindye Military Barracks. NBS TV

Read Also: Bebe Cool taunts Nubian Li as Bobi Wine’s family flies out of country

Going by the National Unity Platform secretary general Mr. David Lewis Rubongoya’s statements, as the 106 accused persons were travelling for a court hearing to Masaka Chief Magistrates Court, one of the bus was diverted to Kampala as Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe and 58 others were taken to Makindye Military Barracks.