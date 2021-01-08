National Unity Platform Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has revealed that his campaign aides who were arrested with him in Kalangala have been charged with the case of illegal possession of ammunition.

The 48 members included his singing partner Nubian Li, bodyguard Eddie Mutwe, producer Dan Magic, Bobi Young and others who were on his campaign team in Kalangala district.

They were today arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye Military barracks without lawyers and family members after security personnel denied them access.

