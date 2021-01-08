Singer Ronald Mayinja is accused of stealing a mobile phone belonging to a journalist identified as Yudaya Nangozi from The Observer.

Ronald Mayinja made off with the reporter’s mobile phone after a 2-hour interview at his home in Munyonyo.

He claimed that the audio that had been recorded on the phone was going to land him in trouble with the state.

At the moment, The Observer demands for the immediate return of their reporter’s mobile phone.

A case of theft has been reported on Salama Road Police Station under the case file SD:REF29/7/1/2021.

