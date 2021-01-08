Golden Band singer Ronald Mayinja has come out to defend himself over allegations that he stole a journalist’s phone. He says the he is being framed.

Mayinja, through a Facebook posts, claimes that the accusations are aimed at framing him.

The singer and NRM supporter revealed that he made a mistake in a statement where he said that Bobi Wine is the next president.

Yes. Because we all know and agree that Kyagulanyi is the next president. And I said that mistakenly didn’t know that she was recording . And they want to frame me now. Ronald Mayinja

The singer gave his defense after a journalist identified as Yudaya Nangozi from The Observer accused him of making off with her mobile phone after having a 2 -hour interview with him.

The “Akalulu” singer realized that the content he had uttered out in the recording would cause him trouble with the state so he requested the reporter to delete it completely.

When the reporter seemed slow to do what he had requested, he quickly rushed and locked her inside the fence of his home and raised false alarm that she had trespassed into his home.

Mayinja again twisted his statements and accused Yudaya of having taken nude photos of his children.

He then offered to buy Ms. Yudaya Nangozi a new mobile phone claiming that he had permanently destroyed the old one together with its SD card and SIM card.

A case of theft has since been filed at Salama Road Police Station.