Dragas Dempa, for a first impression, comes off as a smart, lively and focused youthful man. His music is just as aggressive and defines his identity as a man hopeful for the Hip hop genre back in Uganda – a home away from home.

Born Frederick Ngerageze, Dragas Dempa (26) is an influential Hip hop artist/Rapper based in Trondheim, Norway.

Dragas was born on 6th November 1994 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the province of North Kivu, the territory of Rutshuru, in the village of Remera.

He is the second born child of his biological parents and has six siblings; four brothers and two sisters.

He moved to Kampala, Uganda in 2004 following the instabilities and insecurities back home in the DRC.

He attributes his proper upbringing in Uganda to Rev. Sis. Slyvia Namubiru of Kabaana Gogonya Sisters.

“She did a great job as far as education and discpline is concerned,” Dragas notes.

He went to St. Anthony Primary School in Mpigi, joined St. Mary’s S.S Nsumba for his O’ level and later St. Joseph’s Kkonge for his A’level in 2015.

Dragas began his professional music career in 2015 upon completion of his secondary level of education in Uganda.

Following the release of his song ‘Kampala My City’ which was produced and mastered by Ricko Muchinjaji, Dragas won himself a couple of fans.

He started performing on the big stages locally, at some of the top concerts and events around town. He cares to mention the most memorable events that he performed at were at Freedom City, Tavan Woods, and Kololo Airstrip.

“The fact that I moved to Uganda as refugee, I had to find a way to survive by all means. I joined the streets to make a living,” Dragas highlights.

In 2018, Dragas Dempa together with his whole family moved to Norway as refugees in search of peace and a better life.

He is the Founder of The Man Made Roots Foundation which he came up with purposely to help provide education to the African child.

In 2019, Dragas released his first music Album that was produced and mastered by Adikalie, a proffessional producer based in Trondheim, Norway.

It included songs such as Ready, We Can’t Lose, Don’t You, Paper Chasing, among many others. He also featured on an album dubbed ‘The Government’ alongside B-Ozzy.

In 2020, despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dragas Dempa was able to organise a concert in Trondheim city in August together with the Save A Child charity organisation headed by Mr. Mansour Kalema.

Dragas Dempa raps in Swahili and English, sometimes adding Luganda to the mix since he grew up in Uganda.

He was inspired by GNL Zamba and hopes to work with the Baboon Forest Entertainment boss one day.

He also fancies projects with the likes of Sheebah Karungi, Khaligraph Jones and Irene Ntale whom he has a huge crush on.

Dragas has big plans for the future and he has so much faith that he shall one day sit at the table on men in the music industry.

His music is available on Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming sites. Below is his song ‘Paper Chasing’: