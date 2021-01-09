Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju came out to claim that of late he has been receiving lots of death threats from various people ever since he spearheaded the non-violence campaign on social media.

The Trouble Entertainment boss made the statements during a recent TV interview after the launch of campaign where he was advocating for peaceful elections that are slated to take place on Thursday 14th January 2020.

He also released a brand new song dubbed “Tewekalakasa” saying he is a non-violent youth with visuals portraying dangers of election violence.

Read Also: I don’t need recognition from Bebe Cool – Gravity on Bebe’s annual list

I am in fear for my life after receiving death threats from various people. I will, however, not stop spreading the message of peace because I am a nonviolent youth. Gravity Omutujju

When he was accused of being paid by the government to run the campaign, the rapper distanced himself from the allegations saying he didn’t receive any money from the government.