Team No Sleep (TNS) singer Sheebah Samali Karungi stunned her fans when she opened up on why she is taking her time to get engaged. She then publicly revealed that she is not marriage material.
The multi-award winning artist opened up about being non-marriage material through a zoom interview while speaking to Radio 4’s Omulagira Duis where she disclosed a few details about her love life.
She further stated the reason why she is not engaged is that she wants to be true to her self and maintain doing what she does best since she chose to be an activist.
Sheebah went on to maintain that her statements are not aimed at discouraging those who are ready for marriage not to do so but advised them to do as they wish and do what they feel is right for them.
She also noted that when the right time approaches when she feels that she is ready for marriage, she will inform the public and also take “I DO” vows.
For me I want to be true to my self, society and where I come from and what am supposed to do. I know I’m not a marriage material. If I am, maybe I will see that in future. But as for now, I am a feminist and I am not against anyone married. do you, that’s you.
It is not for me. Actually, I want to tell every woman out there that you don’t have to be married because society tells you to do so because that’s the norm.
If you’re ready do so and if you’re not ready wait. And it is not for everybody. As a public figure and as an activist I knew what I signed for.
I knew people who are gonna be sited at home doing a lot of nothing were to criticize and attack me for being myself. But I knew what I was signing for. So it is not something to talk about.Sheebah Karungi