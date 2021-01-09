Team No Sleep (TNS) singer Sheebah Samali Karungi stunned her fans when she opened up on why she is taking her time to get engaged. She then publicly revealed that she is not marriage material.

The multi-award winning artist opened up about being non-marriage material through a zoom interview while speaking to Radio 4’s Omulagira Duis where she disclosed a few details about her love life.

She further stated the reason why she is not engaged is that she wants to be true to her self and maintain doing what she does best since she chose to be an activist.

Sheebah went on to maintain that her statements are not aimed at discouraging those who are ready for marriage not to do so but advised them to do as they wish and do what they feel is right for them.

She also noted that when the right time approaches when she feels that she is ready for marriage, she will inform the public and also take “I DO” vows.