Controversial city pastor Martin Ssempa has requested the Buganda Kingdom officials to help South Africa-based Uganda socialite Zari Hassan’s son Raphael Ssemwanga to enroll him in Ekisakate after he publicly declared that he was gay.

Pastor Martin Ssempa made the plea through a video on his Twitter account claiming that the “fatherless” Raphael Ssemwanga needs uncles to guide him after the boy was seen in a live video on Instagram confessing that he is more attracted to men than females.

My response to the public announcement that @ZariTheBosslady son announcing that he is now "Homosexual" . The "fatherless" boy needs uncles to guide him. Asking for the help of @cpmayiga and @BugandaOfficial to help in Ekisakate. Martin Ssempa

My response to the public announcement that @ZariTheBosslady son announcing that he is now "Homosexual" . The "fatherless" boy needs auncles to guide him. Asking for the help of @cpmayiga and @BugandaOfficial to help in Ekisakate. pic.twitter.com/a0jD477xoP — Martin Ssempa (@martinssempa) January 8, 2021

Raphael Ssemwanga’s video caused a stir on social media till his mother came out in his defense revealing that her son made the remarks in efforts to chase away old women who were after him.

Zari Hassan furthermore disclosed how her son has a girlfriend adding that he started hitting on ladies at the age of 14 and always used to provide him with money to hangout with girls he loved.