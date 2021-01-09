Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema has written down a sweet and heartwarming birthday letter to her daughter Beata Sophie Ssali as the latter turns 14-years-old.

In the short-worded and adorable message on her Facebook page, Zuena praised Beata’s zeal of always going for what she wants and also accomplishing her set goals.

She furthermore showered her with kind words stating how she is a very hard working girl, super chef, photographer, and a councilor in which she encouraged her to keep up the spirit.

Below is the letter as Zuena celebrated Beata’s birthday;