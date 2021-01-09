Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena Kirema has written down a sweet and heartwarming birthday letter to her daughter Beata Sophie Ssali as the latter turns 14-years-old.
In the short-worded and adorable message on her Facebook page, Zuena praised Beata’s zeal of always going for what she wants and also accomplishing her set goals.
She furthermore showered her with kind words stating how she is a very hard working girl, super chef, photographer, and a councilor in which she encouraged her to keep up the spirit.
Below is the letter as Zuena celebrated Beata’s birthday;
May you forever sparkle and shine like the star that you are. You continue surprising us with your zeal to always accomplish your goals that you keep setting for yourself.
Continue being our little hard working princess, super Chef, novel addict, feminist, photographer, and Councilor and ohhh keep those tight hugs and pecks coming.
We love you Princess Sofia Beata. Happy birthday darling and may Allah bless you with more years and good health. Please stop rubbing in the fact that you’re taller than me now. well it’s visibleZuena Kirema