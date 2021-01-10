With just four days remaining to the Uganda presidential elections, singer and presidential hopeful Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine has dropped a brand new song dubbed ‘Tulonde’ urging Ugandans to vote.

Bobi Wine is the leading opposition candidate in the race in which President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni also looks forward to achieving a sixth term in office.

In the new song, Bobi Wine speaks against police brutality that has been a common sight during the campaigns with some of his team and supporters losing lives.

Read Also: Bobi Wine fears for his life, says security could be planning something dangerous

He sings about how the Ugandans have all the power to deliver the change that they so badly need and hence should take it to the ballot and vote for change come 14th January 2021.

“Tulonde” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Let Us Vote” and it is a message to the registered voters to exercise their right by casting their vote and protecting their vote on Thursday.

Listen to the song below: