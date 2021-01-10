John Katumba – one of the eleven Ugandan presidential candidates – has finally showed off his lover after many weeks of being attached to several city slay queens.

Katumba has increasingly become popular among the youths for his courage, character and personality. His love life is, however, very secret.

In November, photos of John Katumba and a mysterious lady surfaced online. The beautiful girl was identified as Methia Lydia Nabawanda, a YouTuber and social media Influencer.

Rumors started flying across different blogs as they claimed that she was Katumba’s official girlfriend. She, however, rubbished the rumors during an interview on NBS TV.

Methia Nabwanda and John Katumba

Katumba’s fans then continued to question, “if not Methia, then who?” Well, there is another beautiful lady that stole the 24-year-old’s heart.

Through an Instagram post on Sunday morning, John Katumba shared a photo of a lady identified as Siham Mohards and attached the caption; “Those who were asking me about my First Lady, there you go.”

This comes just four days away from the Uganda presidential elections slated for 14th January 2021. She’s beautiful, isn’t she? Congratulations Johni!