Singer and 2021 presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine is fed up of being drawn into conversations to do with homosexuality each time there is a debate.

During a recent interview with UK’s Channel 4, president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni emphasised how Bobi Wine is being funded by foreign diplomats and gay communities.

“They (homsexuals) are very happy with Bobi Wine. I think they even send him support,” noted H.E Museveni during the interview.

Bobi Wine rather believes that the homosexuality talk is a political move to divert him from his political aspirations.

During an interview on NBS TV Morning Breeze on Monday, Bobi Wine noted how the sexuality talk just a diversion from the real issues.

He stated that he is married to a woman and he does not understand why he always has to be drawn into a sexual talk with just a hours remaining to elections.

I feel insulted to be drawn into a sexual talk hours to the elections. I'm married to a woman. I find the sexual talk very diversionary. – Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on his linkage with homosexuals

Bobi Wine went on to request the journalists to stop always bringing up the homosexuality topic because it only diverts debates from the real issues that Ugandans need to discuss.