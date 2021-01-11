Deejay Crim has finally dropped the visuals of his most anticipated ‘Katumba Oyee’ song. John Katumba features.

John Katumba is one of the eleven presidential candidates in the forthcoming elections in Uganda.

Deejay Crim worked on a song supposed to help him through the campaigns and it is growing on Ugandans for the creativity he showcases.

The audio was produced by Andy Muzik who also features in the video. The beats are what catch your attention on first listen.

The song can be categorised to belong to the House music genre, a very popular style in South Africa.

The visuals, shot at a popular hangout in Bukoto, were directed by Biko Visuals.

A few clips have been making rounds on social media in past days and they must have contributed to the hype created around the project.

Take a gaze at the video: