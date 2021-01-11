Gospel singers Exodus and Levixone linked up to preach peace across the world in their new song dubbed ‘Give Me Love’.

Give Me Love is a song preaching peace, love and unity amongst humankind as both artistes question why anyone would hate on a fellow brother.

Read Also: Levixone crowned East Africa’s Best Gospel artist in the Edge Fest Awards

The audio produced by Nessim is still slowly climbing up the charts and the video must give the project a new lifeline.

The exciting visuals depict the message in the lyrics of the song. They were directed by Jah Live. Take a gaze below: