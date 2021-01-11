Musician Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool says if his nemesis Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is declared the president of Uganda after the forthcoming general elections, he will accept the results and defect to opposition, fight him until he quits.

The Gagamel Entertainment boss opened up about abiding by the electoral commissions decision if they declare Bobi Wine as the president of Uganda through an interview.

He then went on to state that he will remain in his NRM party and sit back to criticize and attack Bobi Wine’s wrongs and failures as well as advise him on how the past presidents and regimes used to handle certain situations.

Bebe Cool, however, maintained that if Bobi Wine’s wrongs persist he would then fight him hard until they over throw him.

If the electoral commission declares Bobi Wine as the new president of Uganda, I will abide by their declaration but deep inside me, I will defect to opposition because according to me and my reasoning Bobi Wine can’t. I will remain in my NRM party and wait to criticize their wrongs and failures. Then I will remind him how others used to do it. But when his wrongs go beyond, We then push him to the wall until we over throw him. Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool furthermore commented on Bobi Wine’s move of flying his children out of the nation as something that wasn’t called for reasoning that his son (Solomon Kampala) always spends his free time chilling with his son Alpha at his home.