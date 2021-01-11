Afro-beat singer and Bad Character CEO Sadat Mukiibi, better known as Kalifah Aganaga, faced embarrassment when he was ordered to quickly vacate Kigungu landing site over the weekend.

Basing on a video clip cited by this website, the ‘Ndabilawa’ hit singer was castigated for turning his back against the oppressed people who support Bobi Wine and the change of government.

He then jumped on to a boat and returned from wherever he was coming amidst negative criticism.

He was also lambasted for failing to foot his 7 months rent arrears after recently being forced out of a rental.

The people who were at the landing site ordered him never to return to the landing site if he wants peace with them following his recent defect from NUP to NRM.

Watch the video clip below: