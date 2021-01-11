Renown media personality and events host Mariat Candace Nasasira is officially off the single and searching radar after she introduced her better-half in a beautiful traditional Nikkah ceremony.

The Galaxy FM Programs Director held her Kukyala ceremony on Friday 9th January 2020 as she introduced her longtime lover to her family members and friends in a colorful event.

She went on to share a few photos that they took during the function and the couple indeed looked adorable, smart, and lovely.

She also thanked friends and relatives for the trust and support that they extended to her as also and praised God having got her a soulmate that she is willing to spend the rest of her life with.