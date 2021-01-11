Do you consider yourself very knowledgeable about the Uganda elections system? The new civic education platform is the place for you to show your prowess.

Uchaguzi is a mobile and web based application that is designed to ease access to information on Uganda’s forthcoming general elections 2021 and assist citizens in making choices of leaders they wish to vote for.

Go to the quiz section on the Uchaguzi website to be able to answer multiple questions designed to help Ugandans refresh their knowledge about election laws and procedures.

You can download the app through any of these links:

iOS >> https://apps.apple.com/ug/app/uchaguzi/id1547108416

Android >> https://www.uchaguzi.go.ug/