Vinka, real name Veronica Luggya, will be giving birth before the end of this month after holding a baby shower over the weekend.

For several months, Vinka has been rumored to be heavily pregnant.

Radio personality Jenkins Mukasa confirmed that she will be a Nalongo a few weeks ago.

Her absence from concerts and public gatherings has continued to fuel the pregnancy rumors and we put our sources to the task of finding the truth.

The pregnancy rumors were followed by other reports of how she held a highly secretive Kukyala ceremony toward the end of November.

Both rumors have been confirmed true by our sources who also went on to reveal that she is expecting to give birth very soon.

“She is heavily pregnant and she will be giving birth this month. She actually held a baby shower on Sunday,” our sources affirmatively stated.

To keep all this away from the media, Vinka does not allow anyone to take photos of her and share anywhere.

She is also very careful about what she wears and where she appears in public.

We wish her a safe delivery when it happens. We can’t wait to have her back on the music scene.