Bebe Cool applauded his nemesis Bobi Wine for being a major force in influencing the youths to pick up interest in politics.

Truthfully speaking, it is very hard to find singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool saying anything positive or inspirational about his nemesis Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine.

Ever since Bobi Wine declared his intensions and was later nominated by the Electoral Commission to contest for the top office in the land, Bebe Cool opened fire against him and all his statements about Bobi have been full of hate and negative remarks.

Recently, in a rare stance the Gagamel chief when asked to state at least a few positives that Bobi has made, he applauded him for influencing the youth to join politics something that the president has for long been asking the youths to do.

