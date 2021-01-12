Presidential advisor Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaguubi made bragging remarks claiming that she is bigger than Facebook and more influential than presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Full Figure bragged during a phone call interview on Galaxy FM early today morning as she was speaking about being blocked from Facebook.

In the interview, Full Figure claimed that the reasons Facebook raised for pulling down their accounts where invalid saying that the opposition rather uses the online platform so vulgarly.

She also reasoned that the deletion of other NRM bloggers’ accounts was out of wrong intentions and that it is a platform that homosexuals want to use to take over the nation.

While concluding her interview she maintained that she is bigger and more inspirational than Bobi Wine.