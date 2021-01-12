Sheilah Gashumba requests presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine to give her time and inspire her again with a reply to her question.

Through her Twitter account last week, Gashumba posed questions to different presidential candidates including Bobi Wine, Yoweri Museveni, Joseph Kabuleta and John Katumba.

Gashumba questioned Bobi Wine’s strategy on economic, social and foreigner policy and gave him a week’s ultimatum to answer.

@HEBobiWine my dear friend, you have really shaken the table. We have all felt you no doubt. Social media is colored red with NUP people. But apart from Change for Change’s sake, what’s your strategy? Economic, Social, Foreign policy? You have one week to make this clear. — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) January 5, 2021

The other presidential candidates felt the need to respond to the 24-year-old’s questions immediately. Bobi didn’t. He completely gave a deaf ear.

Sheilah Gashumba is now kindly requesting for his attention, the same attention he gave her in 2007 when he agreed to have an interview with her.

She asks him to make time and inspire her once more with the attention and a reply to her question.

Not many years ago, I was soooo excited to meet and interview His Excellency Bobi Wine for my first time in the Daily Monitor (CHOGM Teens column). I wanted to know why he called himself the ‘Ghetto President’. He answered with very brilliant answers that inspired me. Last week, I asked him as a Presidential Candidate what his foreign, economic, social strategies for Uganda ARE. Just like i asked the other Presidential candidates, they took their time and replied to my question. I hope Bobi Wine makes time for me once again to inspire me (yet again), and maybe others out there. Sheilah Gashumba posted on Facebook

Years ago,I was soo excited to meet and interview @HEBobiwine for my first time.I wanted to know why he called himself the Ghetto President.Last week I asked him what his foreign, economic, social strategy is for UG as a Presidential Candidate.I hope u make time for me once again pic.twitter.com/EEJuCqk5xJ — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) January 11, 2021

It is not the first time Bobi is ignoring issues that matter the least to him. Last year, Eddy Kenzo fell out with him for similar reasons.

In his own words, Bobi often says “ebintu ebitalina makulu, sibiwa makulu” literally meaning “I do not pay attention to unimportant issues.”

We’ll have to wait to see if Bobi will respond to Sheilah’s request or trash it like he knows best to. Fingers crossed!