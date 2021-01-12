Outspoken media personality Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku had no soft words for singer Bebe Cool and his colleagues who recently visited President Museveni at the State House Entebbe and upon return resorted to poking each other.

Speaking in an interview on Spark TV’s Live Wire show, Kasuku nailed Bebe Cool saying he is a very selfish person who has been getting handouts from the president for ten years but has never done anything developmental for the music industry.

He went ahead to sting Bebe Cool’s colleagues with whom he recently went with to the State House and were promised Shs 800,000m saying it was very bad for them to reveal such amount of money to the public without minding the people who can’t afford what to eat.

Kasuku furthermore stated that it is part of the reason why the president doesn’t value the local artistes because whenever they visit him, they only mind about their individual problems rather than lay plans that could help the arts or other struggling Ugandan sectors to develop.