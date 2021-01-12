President Kaguta Museveni confirmed that government blocked access to social media especially Facebook with just two days remaining to the general elections.

On Tuesday 12th January, Ugandans woke up to blocked access from social media, something which several expected and related it to the political situation in the country.

Uganda goes to the ballot as citizens look forward to electing their prefered president on 14th January 2020.

Ugandans cannot access Facebook currently

A few days ago, several Facebook pages belonging to pro-NRM supporters including Full Figure, Olaxess, Ashburg Katto, among others were unpublished on January 9th.

The affected parties believe that it was an act by Facebook authorities to oppress their voice and deny them the right to support who they want.

According to Museveni, Facebook and other online platforms have showed partiality and he is not ready to let them decide what is good for Ugandans.

“Facebook blocked a number of NRM accounts. Government has blocked its access too. I’m very sorry about this inconvenience. We can’t tolerate this arrogance of anybody coming to decide for us,” Museveni revealed.

In past months, a couple of social media pages belonging to NUP and Bobi Wine supporters, most notably Ghetto Media, have been hacked and some deleted.

