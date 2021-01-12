LJ Music songstress Lydia Jazmine collaborates with diaspora-based singer Rickman Manrick on a brand new love song dubbed “Goodnight”.

Lydia Jazmine recently revealed that she won’t be settling for marriage anytime soon until she has won a Grammy or BET award.

That might be a dream in the waiting but that might not stop her from flirting, touching and kissing a few popular boys around town.

In the visuals of her new collaboration with Rickman, the two get too close for comfort and act out a kissing scene.

The kiss might be the highlight of the video to such a smooth song that is likely to rise on the music chats in coming days.

‘Goodnight’ was produced by Artin Pro who also appears in the visuals directed by Aaronaire. Take a gaze below:

