Twitter has released a statement in condemnation of the internet shutdown that took effect on Tuesday in Uganda ahead of presidential elections slated for Thursday.

On Tuesday 12th January 2020, the Uganda government through the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) blocked access to a couple of social media platforms.

Several Twitter users in Uganda woke up to several failed attempts trying to use the platform before realising that they had to find alternative ways including VPNs to access Twitter.

Access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter, is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections. Twitter Public Policy

In a statement released through the Twitter Public Policy handle, the social media platform acknowledges that internet service providers in Uganda were ordered to block social media and messaging apps.

Twitter as well emphasised that it strongly condems the internet shutdowns because they violate human rights and principles of the ‘Open Internet’.

“We strongly condemn internet shutdowns – they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet” read a statement on the Twitter Public Policy handle.

Twitter further admitted “suspending a number of accounts targeting the election in Uganda”.

“Earlier this week, in close coordination with our peers, we suspended a number of accounts targeting the election in Uganda.” – Twitter Public Policy.