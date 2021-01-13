Uganda Musicians Association Vice President Cindy Sanyu has told artists to stop feeling like UMA is their father or mother to whom they always run to when they have issues to deal with.

The “Boom Party” singer made the statements during an interview on Galaxy FM as she was responding to a question as to why the association is silent about the arrest of singer Nubian Li and Producer Sir Dan Magic yet when foreign artists are treated in a similar way they rush to call for their release.

In her response, she noted that if it were issues to deal with music, that is when the association would have come out with a strong voice about their release adding that Nubian Li was however arrested over political matters which are different from music.

When asked whether she has any future plans of contesting for a political office like the Kampala Woman MP seat, she quickly revealed how she has never had such intensions in life.

She also noted that since she is a frank and open person, she would find the position so stressing according to the way she thinks issues must be implemented.