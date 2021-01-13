2021 presidential hopeful Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine becomes the most followed Ugandan singer on Twitter with one million followers.

Twitter is increasingly becoming a popular social media platform amongst Ugandans as more continue to use it for different reasons.

On Wednesday, Bobi Wine notched the 1 million followers mark to become the most followed Ugandan singer on the app.

Bobi Wine’s political rival Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is still the most followed Ugandan on the social media platform, standing at two million followers.

Read Also: ON THE THRONE: Museveni is the most followed Ugandan on Twitter

Bobi Wine narrows the gap by a half with just hours remaining to the 2021 presidential elections slated for tomorrow (14th January).

Museveni confirmed that Twitter, and other social media platforms, were blocked by the government on Tuesday and several of Ugandans have resorted to using VPNs.

On Tuesday, Twitter Public Policy emphasised that it strongly condems the internet shutdowns because they violate human rights and principles of the ‘Open Internet’.