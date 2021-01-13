Bobi Wine’s young brother Mikie Wine narrates how he was approached by armed men just after leaving his elder brother’s home on Monday night.

With just hours remaining to the 2021 presidential elections, another member close to the leading opposition candidate Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine reveals how he was attacked and interrogated by armed people.

During an interview with NBS TV, Michael Mukwaya a.k.a Mikie Wine appeared traumatised as he narrated the ordeal.

Mikie revealed that he was approached by about 6 people on boda bodas armed with guns just a few minutes after leaving Bobi’s home.

I was alerted by Bobi’s askari that there were people trailing me just after I had left his home. Before he even hang up, the guys approached my car and aggressively asked me to stop and get out. Mikie Wine

He continued to say that he was then pulled out of the car together with another colleague and they forced to sit on the ground.

They were then interrogated for over an hour, searching their phones and checking their car before they were finally set free.

He noted that he still doesn’t understand why he was being trailed and why he was roughed up by the armed security people.

A couple of members from Bobi Wine’s camp including Nubian Li, Eddie Mutwe and producer Dan Magic are still held in prison since being arrested weeks ago.