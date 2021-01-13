Singer Cindy Sanyu’s ex-lover Ken Muyisa is mourning the death of his brother Paddy Muchwa who succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday evening.

The former South Africa-based Ugandan footballer announced the sad news of the passing on of his brother via his Facebook account.

He then advised the public to follow the government set Standard Operating Procedures (S.O.Ps) by wearing face masks and sanitizing to help curb on the spread of the infectious disease as they go through this trying moment.

To the public, I’ve lost my brother Paddy (Patu) Muchwa due to covid-19 .We are deeply hurt and sad by these news. Please wear your masks and sanitize, this virus is real .RIP Paddy. Ken Muyisa

May his Soul Rest In Peace!