Kenyan celebrated rapper Khaligraph Jones, born Brian Robert Ouko, responded to one of his followers who wanted him to rap a bit slower in his new song by advising him to play the jam in slow motion.

The multi-award winning rapper told the fan to do so after sharing a sneak peek of the visuals of his new collaboration featuring Nigerian rapper Sarkodie dubbed “Wavy” on his Instagram account.

According to the fan, he fell in love with the rappers flow and appreciated both artists for joining forces to drop a massive track but in his opinion he expected that the two would deliver something slower so that they could clearly hear each others bars.

Unfortunately, things did not turn out as expected and hence he took to Khaligraph’s comment section requesting him to deliver something slower.

The flow is tight, both ya’ll can rap fast but honestly i was expecting a slower rap speed on this colabo so that we can hear bars. Kinda like what eminem and Jay-z did on renegade. Kamau

Khaligraph Jones instead advised Kamau to play the song in slow motion, dashing the fan’s hopes of clearly listening to the artists bars.