With just a few hours left to the much anticipated 2021 presidential elections, Da Nu Eagles singer and proprietor Irene Namatovu has revealed that National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is Uganda’s Young Nelson Mandela.
In a statement on her social media platforms, Irene Namatovu disclosed that when she looks at Bobi Wine, she envisions victory.
She also thanked him for surrendering himself to save Ugandans from impunity.
She praised him for having braved all the pain and torture that he underwent during the 60-days of campaigns.
Irene Namatovu went ahead to reveal how there is too much pain that can’t easily be erased from people’s hearts with the number of lives that have been lost plus those that are behind bars with framed charges.
When I look at you, I see victory, Thank you for surrendering your self to save us from impunity….you have braved all the pain and torture you have gone through just to fight for us common people to have good leadership!
The pain is too much that it can’t easily be erased from our hearts, especially for our fallen soldiers who died during the struggle and those who are still rotting in jail with framed charges!
President Kyagulanyi you are our young Mandela and we pray for your safety until we enter a new #Fellow Ugandans tomorrow please vote #kyagulanyiforpresident and all Nup flag bearers# For God and my country.Irene Namatovu