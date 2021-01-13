With just a few hours left to the much anticipated 2021 presidential elections, Da Nu Eagles singer and proprietor Irene Namatovu has revealed that National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine is Uganda’s Young Nelson Mandela.

In a statement on her social media platforms, Irene Namatovu disclosed that when she looks at Bobi Wine, she envisions victory.

She also thanked him for surrendering himself to save Ugandans from impunity.

She praised him for having braved all the pain and torture that he underwent during the 60-days of campaigns.

Irene Namatovu went ahead to reveal how there is too much pain that can’t easily be erased from people’s hearts with the number of lives that have been lost plus those that are behind bars with framed charges.