Bobi Wine, having lost to Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has urged youths to remain calm and peaceful as he plans to challenge the results announced by the Ugandan Electoral Commission in court.

On Saturday 16th January 2020, Uganda’s Electoral Commission (E.C) declared incumbent Yoweri Museveni the winner of the country’s presidential election.

Acoording to E.C, Museveni secured 5.85 million votes (58.64 percent) of the total votes cast, while Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine won 3.48 million votes (34.83 percent).

Bobi Wine casting his vote in Magere/Facebook

This extended his 35-year rule as his main rival Bobi Wine alleged fraud and urged citizens to reject the results.

The NUP leader, however, asks the citizens to desist from any form of violence as he prepares to challenge the election outcome in court.