Ugandans are able to use internet again after four days of total shutdown but social media platforms are still blocked.

On 13th January, internet was totally shutdown in Uganda with just hour remaining to the presidential election.

Local service providers were reportedly ordered by government to disabled internet services and Ugandans weren’t able to access any internet services till today morning.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni confirmed the blockage in his address on January 12th as he cited foul play by Facebook and Twitter whom he accuses of deleting several pro-NRM social media accounts.

Even now, just a few online platforms can be accessed normally as social media sites are still blocked.

Ugandans have resorted to using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to be able to access social media and communicate.

It is not clear when the social media platforms will be freed and the Uganda Communications Commission has not made any announcement regarding the issue.

This has influenced a couple of rumors flying around hinting on another possible shutdown in coming days.