Ray G, real name Reagan Muhairwe, welcomed his first daughter with his fiancée Annabell Twinomugisha on Wednesday 13th January 2020.

Annabell and Ray G have been living together for a while as lovers and they are now two young and proud parents to a healthy baby girl.

Ray G proposed to Annabell and asked for her hand in marriage during the COVID-19 lockdown in July 2020.

Annabell shared the good news through her Facebook account on Monday evening where she shared her pregnancy photoshoot with Ray G.

She added the caption; “It’s been God from Day 1. We’re all doing well. Blessing Only.”

The couple is yet to reveal the name of their bundle of joy. We congratulate them upon such a great achievement in their young family.