The entertainment industry continued to achieve representation in the Ugandan Parliament with a couple of artistes winning seats in recently held elections.

The elections held on 14th January saw Ugandan citizens vote for their preferred Presidential candidates and Members of Parliament.

Incumbent Yoweri Kaguta Museveni won the top seat in the country, beating other presidential candidates including singer-cum-politician Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine.

Read Also: Bobi Wine asks for nonviolence as he plans to challenge election results

A couple of entertainers managed to win in the other political positions which were contested for on Thursday.

Some notable names that managed to win include Geoffrey Lutaaya, Kiyaga Hillary a.k.a Dr. Hilderman, Racheal Magoola and Geoffrey Kayemba Solomon (Rema’s ex manager) who won in their respective constituencies.

Some others weren’t lucky enough to register the desired success including Bobi Wine, Paul Owor of the Executives duo, among many others.

Other notable names including Jose Chameleone who is contesting for the Lord Mayor seat still await to go to the ballot in coming weeks.