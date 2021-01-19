For Bad Black, being off the internet for four days reminded her of the old days at Luzira prison where she had no phone, radio or TV.

Internet was totally shutdown in Uganda on 13th January just hours before Ugandans took to the ballot to participate in the presidential elections.

President Museveni confirmed the shutdown as UCC ordered local network service providers to block internet access.

One of the most popular social media users in Uganda, also a socialite, Bad Black was reminded of her time in prison by the internet shutdown.

Read Also: Internet restored after 4 days blackout in Uganda, social media still blocked

4 days no internet. It has reminded me of prison where (there) was no phone, radio, TV only prisoners but we were happy. Regardless we move on. Bad Black on Snapchat

Despite internet being restored on Monday, Social Media is still blocked in the +256 and people have resorted to using VPNs to access the SM platforms.

Bad Black, real name Shanita Namuyimbwa, got a four year jail sentence in July 2012 for embezzling her former British lover David Greenhalgh’s Shs11bn.

She served the sentence at Luzira prison and was released in March 2016.