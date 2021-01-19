With her nude photos and videos circulating in her home country, socialite Nana Weber has unapologetically revealed that she shared them intentionally.

In early October 2020, self-styled Booty Queen Nana Weber was in the headlines after videos and photos showing her naked self were shared on different social media platforms.

It was alleged that the nudity content was found on her private OnlyFans account and later shared on other platforms by unknown people.

The nude videos caused excitement among her Ugandan fans who have missed seeing her host parties ever since she left for the US to live with her husband about two years ago.

Read Also: Nana Weber attends WWE Monday night wrestling in Milwaukee (PHOTOS)

The excitement seems to have spread to her home country Rwanda as the nude photos and videos have started circulating there.

Through her Instagram account, Nana Weber revealed that she shared the videos by herself.

“Entanglement, I shared them by myself. So what?” read the caption on her Instagram post where she shared a photo of herself bending over.

In the comments section, she acknowledged that she is aware of how the videos are making rounds in Rwanda but she cares the least about that.

Well, like she says, “So what?”