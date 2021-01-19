Juliana Kanyomozi has nothing but utmost respect for Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine who came second in the recently concluded Uganda presidential elections.

Bobi Wine came second to Yoweri Museveni who extended his 35-year rule in Uganda following elections conducted by the Electoral Commission on 14th January.

The Firebase Crew CEO has since disagreed with the official results released by the EC but has asked his followers to keep calm as he plans a way to challenge the results in court.

Many fellow artistes have congratulated him for standing for the many voiceless youths and inspiring several other Ugandans with his bravery.

Juliana Kanyomozi also joins Karole Kasita and many other artistes who have expressed their pride in Bobi Wine.

Through Twitter, the songstress noted that Bobi inspired an entire generation and that she takes her hat off for him.

She also thanks Bobi’s wife Itungo Barbie Kyagulanyi for being his rock through the journey he has taken thus far.

You have come a long way @HEBobiwine , and yet you are still standing. You have inspired an entire generation. To say I’m proud of you is an understatement, I take my hat off for you! Big thank you to Barbie for always being your rock. Continue to walk in your calling. Be safe. Juliana Kanyomozi

According to the EC, Museveni secured 5.85 million votes (58.64%) while Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine won 3.48 million votes (34.83%) of the total votes cast.