Karole Kasita voted for the very first time on 14th January 2020 and she reveals how Bobi Wine’s efforts and personality influenced her action.

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner by the Electoral Commission in the recently held presidential elections to extend his 35-year rule.

The EC revealed that the incumbent secured 5.85 million votes (58.64%) while Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine won 3.48 million votes (34.83%) of the total votes cast.

Despite losing to Yoweri Museveni, Bobi Wine must feel like a winner for the amount of support he has been shown from fellow youths.

Bobi Wine casts his vote in the ballot box at Magere

He had the support, from the start of his dream to contest for presidency, from fellow artistes some of whom revealed that he has always been an inspiration.

Through Instagram, singer Karole Kasita revealed that she is proud of having voted for the very first time.

She noted that she woke up on the day of voting and remembered how she has always been a big fan of Bobi’s personality.