Stanley Ntagali, the recently retired Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, is alleged to have cheated on his wife with another married woman hence the suspension from church.

The 65-year-old Stanley Ntagali has been suspended from performing priestly duties after being found guilty of having an extra-marital affair.

Ntagali’s suspension was confirmed in a letter dated January 13th 2020 written by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

The letter addressed to the Anglican Bishops under the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) reveals that Ntagali acknowledged his act of adultery.

The letter reads in part:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my predecessor, retired Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, has been involved in an extra-marital affair with a married woman, which he has acknowledged.

“This adultery is a grievous betrayal on many levels. Retired Archbishop Ntagali has betrayed his Lord and Saviour, his wife and their marriage vows, as well as the faith of many Ugandans and global Christians who looked to him to live the faith he proclaimed.

“The Church of Uganda has approximately 13 million members, all of whom have ‘sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,’ as the Bible says in Romans 3.23. At the same time, the Church holds its leaders more accountable to the same standards we are all called to uphold.”