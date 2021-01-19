Still held under house arrest, Bobi Wine reveals that he is stuck with an 18-months-old baby yet he has run out of food and milk with nobody allowed in or out of the home.

Today marks day six since security forces rounded off National Unity Platform leader Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine’s house in Magere

Through social media, Bobi has been reporting how his freedom of movement has been denied repeatedly by security forces who continue to surround his home.

Nobody is allowed to enter or leave the home for six days now and according to the singer-cum-politician, the home has run out of food.

They also have no milk to feed an 18-months-old baby who was left at the home by his father who had gone to visit Barbie the day they were raided and besieged.

Day six under house arrest and we’re still stuck with an 18month old baby. Her dad had brought her to visit her auntie (Barbie) just before we were raided and besieged, he was blocked from picking her up. We have completely run out of food and milk yet no one is allowed to leave or come into our home. Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine came second in the recently concluded Uganda presidential elections according to results released by the Ugandan Electoral Commission.

According to the EC, Museveni secured 5.85 million votes (58.64%) while Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert a.k.a Bobi Wine won 3.48 million votes (34.83%) of the total votes cast.

The Pop star has since been held together with his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi at his home. His children were sent to the USA before the elections.