At 19-years-old, Ugandan singer Gloria Mulungi Ssenyonjo a.k.a Baby Gloria has never been in a relationship and has never found someone to love.

Not so many years ago, in the glory days of WBS TV, Baby Gloria was the face of the easy Sundays. Her babyish music made her popular at a young age.

She is a daughter to veteran Gospel singer Betty Nakibuka and from her, Gloria picked up the musical inspiration which has made her popular.

Her lifestyle is, however, still so reserved and not much is revealed to the public about how she goes about life in the limelight.

Baby Gloria with friends at her 19th birthday celebrations

During a TV interview recently though, she revealed much about her love life and what she is planning ahead in her life.

The ‘Mummy’ singer noted that she has not yet found someone to trust and fall in love with and does not consider marriage anytime soon.

Gloria revealed that her concentration is on her music career and to finish her studies first before embarking on the journey to find a soulmate.

I have never been in a relationship and haven’t found love. I am busy focussing on my career and school. Everything else will come with time. Baby Gloria

In past interviews, Baby Gloria has often made it clear that her mother is overprotective and gives her the right guidance about what to expect in life.