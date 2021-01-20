Uganda Musicians Association president Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda asks Police to immediately release Bobi Wine, Barbie Kyagulanyi and the 18-months-old baby with whom they have been under house arrest for 7 days now.

On Tuesday, Bobi Wine shared a photo of himself together with his wife and an 18-months-old baby with whom they’re stuck under house arrest.

The NUP leader revealed that they have run out of food and milk to feed the baby who was also caught under the house arrest because her father had brought her to visit her auntie Barbie Kyagulanyi on the same day that their house was besieged

Having seen Bobi’s revelation, Ykee Benda ran to his Facebook page and questioned why police would arrest people in their house and even deny them access to food.

He further asked for their immediate release as he prayed for them to keep strong with faith that this too will come to an end.

Why would the police arrest these people in the house and still deny them access to food? Why really? This is very bad and they should be released immediately. I pray for you my people, may the almighty God protect you inside there. This too will come to an end one day. Ykee Benda

Ykee Benda has recently come under fire from People Power fans on Twitter for not standing up for Nubian Li when he was arrested early this month.