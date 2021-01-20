Tuff B chooses to back Erias Lukwago and Nabilah Naggayi Sempala in the Lord Mayoral race, ditching fellow singers Jose Chameleone and Ragga Dee.

Tuff B has heavily identified himself as a member of “the struggle”, siding with the People Power and NUP wave of change from the very beginning.

His undying efforts in support of Bobi Wine and whatever he stands for have been met with gratitude by the Firebase boss and NUP fans.

In the Lord Mayoral race, Tuff B chooses to strongly back Erias Lukwago (FDC) and Nabilah Naggayi Sempala who stands on the NUP ticket.

The elections happening today in Kampala also have other contestants including singers Daniel Kazibwe a.k.a Ragga Dee (NRM) and Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone (Independent).

Tuff B believes his fellow singers might not have what it takes to change Kampala city for the good and rather backs the other two frontrunners.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Tuff B shared images of Nabilah Naggayi and Erias Lukwago and the caption:

If you are patient in one moment of anger you will escape ahundred days of sorrow. A leader ‘s character is shown through their actions not where or which party they sit. The beauty is both these two have been leaders relate to their actions as you take a decision. Anger can be an expensive luxury. Dont let it choose wisely. Like priciple says ( TULIBALABILA KUBIKOLWABYABWE NE BYEBAZE BAKOLA) Tuff B

As you’d expect, the comment section was bombarded with People Power fans who asked him to stand with their candidate Nabilah Naggayi.

Others, however, questioned why he ditched fellow musicians and fronted politicians instead.